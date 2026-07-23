Talks held: Arsenal working on double transfer raid for winger and record-breaking midfielder

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Arsenal are reportedly working on two wonderkid transfer deals as they chase Mylo Bernard and Axel Donczew from Crystal Palace and Cardiff City, respectively.

The Gunners notably tried to bring in Jeremy Monga this summer, though he ended up moving from Leicester City to Manchester City instead.

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Still, it seems Arsenal are planning to try again for some similar moves as they eye Palace wonderkid Bernard, 16, and Cardiff midfielder Donczew, according to the Daily Mail.

These are two top talents, with Donczew already becoming Cardiff’s youngest ever first-team player, while Palace are also trying to keep Bernard, whose contract has expired.

The Eagles will hope to agree to new terms with the teenager, but it seems Arsenal are in the mix for his signature as well.

Arsenal’s future looks bright

Even if it was a blow to miss out on the signing of Monga, Arsenal already have one of the biggest talents in the country in the form of English winger Max Dowman.

Meanwhile, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are also still young and can improve further despite already playing a lot of first-team football.

Elsewhere, the likes of Marli Salmon and Jaden Dixon also look like they’ll be worth keeping an eye on in years to come, so if Bernard and Donczew join, it’ll be a very promising squad the Gunners are putting together for the long term.

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It’s crucial in modern football to be sustainable, so AFC will no doubt hope they can continue to promote players from their academy, like Bukayo Saka in particular, who can go on and strengthen the first-team without costing a transfer fee.

If things don’t work out, there’s also always the chance Arsenal can cash in on these players and make pure profit from their sales, as they did with former academy graduates Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe.