Christos Tzolis posing with Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta (Arsenal.com)

Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, with Andrea Berta praising the club’s new addition.

The Greece international is Arsenal’s second signing of the summer following the deal for backup goalkeeper Illan Meslier, and it looks like the first really exciting addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

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With Leandro Trossard recently leaving Arsenal for Besiktas, the signing of Tzolis looks like fine business to replace the Belgian on that left-hand side.

The 24-year-old is a similarly prolific wide-player, so if he adapts well to English football he should prove the perfect long-term replacement for Trossard in Arteta’s squad.

Andrea Berta praises new Arsenal signing Christos Tzolis

Arsenal sporting director Berta certainly seems happy with the Tzolis deal, telling the club’s official site that he is a versatile player with the quality and the character to succeed at the Emirates Stadium.

“We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Christos Tzolis,” Berta said.

“Christos is an extremely versatile attacking player who naturally operates on the left but is comfortable across the front line. He’s an excellent finisher with both feet, thrives in tight spaces, and possesses incredible technical ability. Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

“We’re confident Christos will make a significant contribution to our club, and we hope our supporters will enjoy watching him play in an Arsenal shirt.