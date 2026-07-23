Arsenal have officially announced the signing of Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge, with Andrea Berta praising the club’s new addition.
The Greece international is Arsenal’s second signing of the summer following the deal for backup goalkeeper Illan Meslier, and it looks like the first really exciting addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.
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With Leandro Trossard recently leaving Arsenal for Besiktas, the signing of Tzolis looks like fine business to replace the Belgian on that left-hand side.
The 24-year-old is a similarly prolific wide-player, so if he adapts well to English football he should prove the perfect long-term replacement for Trossard in Arteta’s squad.
Andrea Berta praises new Arsenal signing Christos Tzolis
Arsenal sporting director Berta certainly seems happy with the Tzolis deal, telling the club’s official site that he is a versatile player with the quality and the character to succeed at the Emirates Stadium.
“We’re delighted to have completed the signing of Christos Tzolis,” Berta said.
“Christos is an extremely versatile attacking player who naturally operates on the left but is comfortable across the front line. He’s an excellent finisher with both feet, thrives in tight spaces, and possesses incredible technical ability.
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“Christos has produced outstanding numbers in terms of goals and assists over the last three seasons, and he’s a player who will raise the technical level of our squad, while bringing positive energy, enthusiasm, and a strong mentality to our team.
“We’re confident Christos will make a significant contribution to our club, and we hope our supporters will enjoy watching him play in an Arsenal shirt.
“We look forward to sharing this exciting new chapter together.”
What next for Arsenal’s transfer window?
Tzolis is an important addition to the Arsenal attack, but the Gunners have other issues that now need addressing.
William Saliba’s injury is a real worry, and it seems likely the club will now be in the market for a new centre-back.
We reported earlier today on one name who’s been offered to Arsenal for €40m, and you can read about that here.
Meanwhile, the Times have reported on Arsenal holding talks with Newcastle United over Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
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