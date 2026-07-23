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Bruno Fernandes has been offered a lucrative contract from a Turkish club as per a prominent insider on X.

The Manchester United captain finds himself at the center of growing summer transfer speculation as continental clubs test the Red Devils’ resolve to keep their chief playmaker.

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Turkish club makes lucrative offer for Bruno Fernandes

According to updates shared by prominent source on X, Bruno Fernandes has received an eye-watering contract proposal to head to Turkey.

Bruno Fernandes has been offered a lucrative contract from Turkey. Manchester United wants to keep him but won’t stop the player if he wishes to leave.

While Manchester United hierarchy and head coach Michael Carrick remain determined to retain their 31-year-old captain, who registered 9 goals and 21 assists across all competitions last season to secure Champions League qualification, the club’s stance is that they will not stand in his way if he explicitly asks to leave Old Trafford.

United reportedly value the Portuguese international at around £64 million (€75m), though an overseas release clause estimated at £56 million (€65m) creates leverage for foreign suitors looking to lure him away from the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes is reportedly open to joining Galatasaray

Reigning Süper Lig champions Galatasaray have emerged as the primary driving force behind the Turkish push.

Reports suggest that Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk views Fernandes as his ultimate dream target to occupy the central attacking midfield role.

Having already made major statements in recent transfer windows by bringing in marquee names like Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sane, the Istanbul giants are prepared to offer Fernandes a net salary package worth up to €15 million per year.

As per reports, Fernandes is open to the project in Istanbul, particularly if Galatasaray can reach a financial agreement with Manchester United on the transfer fee structure.

Strong interest from Saudi as well

Turkey is not the only destination vying for the midfielder’s signature. Teams across the Saudi Pro League continue to monitor Fernandes’ situation closely, having previously tested the waters with mega-money proposals over the past year.

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Although Fernandes has historically prioritized top-level European competition, lucrative contract options from Saudi Arabia remain on the table.

For now, Manchester United are actively working to finalize a contract extension to secure their skipper long-term, but lingering interest from both Turkey and the Gulf ensures his summer future remains one to watch closely.