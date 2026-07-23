Moises Caicedo of Chelsea breaks away from Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Archie Brown from Fenerbahce.

According to a report from Sabah, the two Premier League clubs want to sign the 24-year-old left back, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up with an official offer to get the deal done.

Brown will cost €20 million, and he is very keen on a return to England. Brown has previously played for West Brom and Derby County. The 24-year-old had an impressive season in Turkey last Time out, scoring five goals and picking up seven assists.

Chelsea and Manchester United could use more depth in the left-back department, and there is no doubt that would be a useful acquisition. Chelsea have sanctioned Marc Cucurella’s departure to Real Madrid, and they need to replace the World Cup winner.

On the other hand, Luke Shaw is in the twilight stages of his career, and Manchester United need a quality long-term replacement. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

The 24-year-old is entering the peak years of his career, and he could be an asset for both clubs. The €20 million (£17m) asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality, and he could justify the investment. He knows English football well, and he might be able to settle quickly and make an immediate impact.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United represent an exciting opportunity for the player, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Manchester United will be able to provide him with Champions League football next season, whereas Chelsea do not have European football on offer.