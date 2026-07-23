Chelsea keeping tabs on Ghana star Caleb Yirenkyi as transfer interest grows

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Xabi Alonso waving to the fans (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Ghana International midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi. 

The 20-year-old central midfielder has done well for Nordsjaelland and the Ghana national team. According to a report via PL BOLD, Chelsea are keeping tabs on his development, and they could look to make a move for him.

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Chelsea eyeing Caleb Yirenkyi

They could use more depth in the middle of the park, and Yirenkyi would be a useful acquisition. He can operate as a central midfielder, a defensive midfielder, and a central defender. His versatility could be a bonus for Chelsea if they manage to get the deal done. They need a deeper squad with more quality, and the 20-year-old certainly fits the profile.

The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for the youngster as well. Regular exposure in the Premier League could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can secure an agreement with the Danish club for his signature.

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Yirenkyi could be an asset in the long-term

Chelsea have recently spent a lot of money on Morgan Rogers, and they need to add more quality in the other areas of the pitch as well. They had a disappointing season last time out, and they missed out on European qualification. They will look to bounce back strongly next season, and quality signings will help them get back on track.

Yirenkyi is likely to cost around €27 million, and Chelsea certainly have the financial resources to get the deal across the line. Even though the asking price might seem high right now, the 20-year-old could justify the investment in the long term if he manages to adapt to English football.

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