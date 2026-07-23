Manu Kone in action for France against Morocco at the World Cup (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been advised that Manu Kone could be an ideal signing to replace Enzo Fernandez if he leaves Stamford Bridge this summer.

Kone has impressed at Roma and with France at this summer’s World Cup, and this has led to some speculation over his future in recent times.

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Fabrizio Romano has previously posted on YouTube about Manchester United having an interest in Kone, though it seems he’s just one of a number of options being assessed by the Red Devils.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops, but former Chelsea right-back Glen Johnson believes they should make a move for Kone if Fernandez leaves.

Chelsea urged to sign “excellent” Manu Kone

Johnson is a big fan of Kone and praised his qualities in an interview with the Metro as he expressed a desire to see his old club move for the 25-year-old.

“He (Kone) has been excellent for France,” Johnson said.

“A top midfielder, strong, physical, can use the ball well, pick a pass well, he is a top player, and to get into the French midfield you must be a good player.

“If Enzo leaves, he can be the perfect replacement for sure. His attributes seem to be suited to the Premier League, so I don’t think he will have any issues getting used to the game at all.”

Chelsea do seem to be in the market for a new midfielder this summer, with BBC Sport reporting that they’ve had a £64m bid rejected for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

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It will be interesting to see if Fernandez does end up leaving, but he’s certainly sounded unsettled in some interviews in the last few months, and Chelsea may well feel they can find someone better than him anyway.