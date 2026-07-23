Xabi Alonso and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Having beaten Arsenal to the signing of Morgan Rogers, Chelsea are reportedly now showing an interest in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Brazil international has been strongly linked with Arsenal for much of the summer, but so was Rogers until suddenly there were quick developments that saw him join Chelsea instead.

Things have again been moving a bit slowly with Arsenal and Guimaraes, even if the Times claim club-to-club negotiations have now started.

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Now a report from Chelsea insider Simon Phillips claims that the Blues are also being mentioned by sources as another hijack could be on the cards.

Chelsea rival Arsenal for Bruno Guimaraes transfer

Although CFC tend to sign younger players, it may be that they’re open to being a bit more flexible with their transfer approach this summer.

We know Chelsea wanted Granit Xhaka, and it seems they’re now also considering another experienced midfielder in the form of Guimaraes, according to Phillips.

“Since I mentioned Bruno Guimaraes to Chelsea at the start of the week, sources continue to have his name mentioned to them in regards to a Chelsea attempt,” Phillips said on Substack.

“I’m NOT saying we will hijack his move to Arsenal for sure, but there is definitely something there in a Chelsea sense. It’s absolutely still one to watch, because the sources who keep mentioning him to me are very strong sources.

“He seems close to Arsenal so if we truly want him, we will have to act now (maybe we already have done). Let’s just see on this one, it may come to nothing, but the fact I keep hearing his name does make me intrigued.”

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Bruno Guimaraes to replace Enzo Fernandez?

The links with midfielders like Xhaka and Guimaraes could make sense amid doubts over Enzo Fernandez’s Stamford Bridge future.

See below as Ben Jacobs has suggested Fernandez can leave for the right price this summer, amid reports of Bournemouth’s Alex Scott being another player Chelsea are looking at in that position…

Chelsea are exploring the midfield market after seeing a £64m bid for Alex Scott rejected, as exclusively revaled. Another midfielder arriving is not a guarantee Enzo Fernandez will be sold. #CFC remain open to Fernandez signing a new contract, but if the club's £120m valuation… pic.twitter.com/gjZ79c8iqx — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 22, 2026

Fernandez has mostly shone for Chelsea, but if he isn’t happy then perhaps it could be wise to move him on for big money and rebuild that midfield slightly.

Arsenal fans will hope, however, that another major deal doesn’t get away from them after the blow of losing out on Rogers.