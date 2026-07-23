Kerim Alajbegovic celebrates a goal for Bosnia at the World Cup (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly favourites to seal the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kerim Alajbegovic thanks to Xabi Alonso.

The new Chelsea manager knows Alajbegovic from his time at Leverkusen, and it seems that the £30m-rated 18-year-old is now expected to move to Stamford Bridge.

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That’s according to an exclusive report that has broken this morning from the Telegraph, with Chelsea once again showing their commitment to recruiting the world’s top young players.

The report mentions that Juventus were also interested in Alajbegovic, but Alonso was keen to work with him at Chelsea, so the Bosnia and Herzegovina international should now be on his way to west London.

Chelsea’s summer transfer window so far

Alajbegovic looks like a fine signing for Chelsea, though he’s probably one for the future more than someone who will go straight into Alonso’s side.

This deal would follow other exciting-looking signings for CFC, as they’ve also confirmed the arrivals of Morgan Rogers, Marco Palestra, Geovany Quenda, and Emmanuel Emegha.

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Meanwhile, Marc Cucurella is one big name to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid, while youngsters Andrey Santos and Tyrique George have been sold to Manchester United and Everton, respectively.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho could be another exit coming soon for Chelsea, as per Fabrizio Romano’s post below…

??? EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa agree deal to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea, here we go! Club to club agreement done on loan with buy clause to become mandatory under certain conditions. Unai Emery wanted Garnacho. Medical also booked. pic.twitter.com/qvBmt3z5TB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2026

Romano posted: “Aston Villa agree deal to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea, here we go! Club to club agreement done on loan with buy clause to become mandatory under certain conditions. Unai Emery wanted Garnacho. Medical also booked.”

Chelsea fans will be pleased with the signing of Rogers, but the sale of Cucurella looks like a real blow, and it’s not clear if bringing in youngsters like Alajbegovic, Quenda, and Palestra will do a great deal to strengthen Alonso’s squad immediately.