Christos Tzolis and Arsenal shirt (Getty Images)

A picture of Christos Tzolis in an Arsenal shirt has seemingly been leaked ahead of the club officially announcing the new signing.

Reliable Arsenal FC news account Hand of Arsenal has posted on X with what he claims is a real image of Tzolis in his new red and white kit.

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It has been widely reported that the Gunners have agreed a deal to sign Tzolis from Club Brugge, including by BBC Sport.

Arsenal have not yet confirmed this, but see below as HoA shares an image of the Greece international, in what appears to be a leaked bit of material from the club for when it’s made official…

??? CHRISTOS TZOLIS WELCOME TO ARSENAL FOOTBALL CLUB Real Image ?? #Lostmysources pic.twitter.com/HQC698jscg — HandofArsenal (@HandofArsenal) July 22, 2026

HoA welcomed Tzolis to Arsenal, and also shared a tongue-in-cheek hash tag referencing the claims that he’s lost his sources this summer.

Christos Tzolis joins Arsenal to replace Leandro Trossard

While this might not be the kind of signing to get a lot of Arsenal fans off their seats, Tzolis looked hugely impressive at Brugge and looks like he should at the very least prove a solid squad player to replace the departing Leandro Trossard.

See below for Tzolis’ numbers in his two seasons with Brugge, with the 24-year-old looking very much like the kind of player a Bournemouth or a Brentford might sign before selling on for a huge profit a year or two later – perhaps Arsenal have got there ahead of the curve this time?

Christos Tzolis Games Goals Club Brugge 2024/25 56 21 Club Brugge 2025/26 52 22 TOTAL 108 43

Arsenal supporters will hope that more new arrivals are on the way, but for now this looks like some smart business done on the cheap that could end up making a big difference.

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Arsenal also continue to be strongly linked with Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes by the Times and others.