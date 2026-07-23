(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on Chelsea’s pursuit of Maxence Lacroix as negotiations between the Blues and Crystal Palace reach their final stages.

The French center-back has emerged as Chelsea’s primary target to strengthen their backline, with decision-makers at both clubs actively working to finalise an agreement.

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Romano’s update on Maxence Lacroix

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano provided a comprehensive breakdown of the negotiations on his YouTube channel, confirming that the transfer is rapidly approaching completion.

Personal terms between Chelsea and Lacroix are already fully agreed, with the 26-year-old defender reportedly eager to make the move across London.

“Yesterday I told you negotiations were underway, progressing and getting closer for Maxence Lacroix, and now the deal is really at the final stages,” Romano reported.

“Maxence Lacroix is one step away from becoming a new Chelsea player.”

According to Romano, discussions between the two clubs have continued following a key meeting in New York, with both parties now working to finalise the remaining details of the transfer.

Crystal Palace and Chelsea working on final agreement

Reports from journalist Alex Crook indicate that Palace chairman Steve Parish is directly handling negotiations, with the overall financial package expected to exceed £55 million.

As per Crook, Chelsea have offered the chance to sign a number of players including Axel Disasi.

BREAKiNG: #CFC are closing in a deal for Maxence Lacroix. Palace chairman Steve Parish handling negotiations and overall package is expected to be north of £55m. Chelsea have offered Palace the chance to sign a number of players including Axel Disasi @JacobsBen @talkSPORT — Alex Crook ??? (@alex_crook) July 23, 2026

However, as per Romano, a swap agreement involving Disasi remains unlikely.

While Crystal Palace inquired about Disasi, the French defender is not keen on joining the Eagles and is currently considering alternative opportunities.

“My understanding, again, is that Disasi is not part of the deal at this stage,” Romano stated.

Chelsea closing in on another major signing

With personal terms completely settled and ownership groups in active dialogue, Lacroix is all set to become Chelsea’s next major defensive signing following the arrival of Morgan Rogers.

Chelsea leadership is keen to close out negotiations swiftly, with Romano noting that an official agreement could be reached at any moment.

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As both London clubs iron out the remaining structural details, Lacroix stands on the verge of completing his move to Stamford Bridge.