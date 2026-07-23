Liverpool FC corner flag and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano insists that Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola is Liverpool’s “top top top target” this summer despite some doubters questioning if the deal is possible.

The Reds have often been linked with Barcola, but there hasn’t been much progress on the France international’s future so far, with the World Cup perhaps slowing things down a bit.

David Ornstein has also previously admitted Liverpool like Barcola, and Romano is doubling down on the strength of their interest.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist insisted that Barcola is the absolute top priority for Liverpool, though that doesn’t mean he’s guaranteeing that the deal will be possible financially.

Fabrizio Romano on Bradley Barcola being Liverpool’s top target

“Let me repeat, today, yesterday, last month, 2 months ago, 3 months ago, Barcola is the top top top target of Liverpool,” Romano said.

“Liverpool love Barcola. I know many of you doubt my information because maybe the information is not everywhere, and so many of you say, “Ah, but it’s impossible. Ah, but it’s not going to happen.”

“I don’t know if it’s going to be possible financially, but what I can tell you is that for sure Liverpool remain super keen on Bradley Barcola.”

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How likely is Bradley Barcola to Liverpool?

At this point in time, it doesn’t seem like anything is particularly close between Barcola and Liverpool, or between the two clubs.

However, it is interesting to try to decode what Romano is saying, as he doesn’t tend to speculate like this unless he’s pretty confident something could happen.

LFC clearly need a top attacking signing like Barcola to come in, and there aren’t that many other options out there on the market at the moment.

It really could be that, behind the scenes, the Merseyside giants are really going all in on the 23-year-old, and they’re just keeping their cards close to their chest until there’s finally a breakthrough.