(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the German playmaker Julian Brandt on a free transfer.

According to Graham Smyth from the Yorkshire Evening Post, they are hoping to secure his services on a free transfer, but the midfielder is yet to make a concrete decision on his future.

Brandt has also been linked with Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Leeds could use Julian Brandt

Signing the 30-year-old for free could prove to be a masterstroke for Leeds United. They need more quality in the middle of the park, and the German will help create opportunities for his teammates and goals as well.

Brandt has shown his quality consistently in the Bundesliga, and he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. Leeds United need to improve the team if they want to establish themselves as a regular in the Premier League. They did survive last season, but they need more quality in order to push towards a place in the top half.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the German international to join the club.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Brandt could excel in the Premier League

The 30-year-old scored 11 goals last season and picked up four assists as well. He can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as on the flanks. His versatility and technical ability could make a big difference in the final third. Ideally, Leeds United should invest in a reliable goalscorer as well. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions before the window closes.

Brandt is likely to have other options on the table as well. He might prefer to join an ambitious club where he can fight for trophies and compete in Europe. Leeds United should look to do everything in their power to convince the player to join.