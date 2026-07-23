Leeds will receive much-needed funds before the end of the season. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing the Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford this summer.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Leeds United are in talks with the 23-year-old goalkeeper and face competition from Newcastle United. However, Trafford is leaning towards a move to Leeds United instead.

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Leeds lead James Trafford race

The development will come as a major boost for the Whites, and it remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move quickly. It is no secret that they need a quality goalkeeper.

Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier have left the club, and they need someone who can start for them every week and help them improve. Trafford was one of the best goalkeepers in the country during his time at Burnley, and there is no doubt that he could be an exceptional acquisition for Leeds United.

He will be desperate for regular gametime after struggling for opportunities at Manchester City last season. Trafford played just 360 minutes in the league last season. His determination to succeed will be an added bonus for Leeds United if they can get the deal done.

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Newcastle blow in Trafford race

Meanwhile, Newcastle United need a long-term alternative to Nick Pope, and it is no surprise they were looking at Trafford. However, it seems that Leeds United are in pole position to get that deal done, and the Magpies will have to look elsewhere if they want to bring a goalkeeper this summer.

Manchester City is unlikely to stand in his way given his stature in the team. Gianluigi Donnarumma is the first-choice goalkeeper at the club, and it would make sense for them to cash in on Trafford and let him play regularly elsewhere.