Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, and Andrew Robertson (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been advised to consider selling Cody Gakpo this summer if a good enough offer comes in for him.

Former Reds striker believes it could be worth new manager Andoni Iraola considering Gakpo’s future amid transfer interest from Tottenham.

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It would be fair to say that the Netherlands international hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in his time at Anfield, and at the age of 27 we’re perhaps now past the point where they can expect him to improve much further.

It might also be Liverpool’s last chance to make meaningful money from selling Gakpo, so Heskey has a point about how they need to look at this potential deal.

Liverpool advised to consider Cody Gakpo sale

Speaking to 10bet, as quoted by the Metro, Heskey admitted LFC needed to be cold-headed about this, as a decent offer for Gakpo would surely be worth thinking about.

“I would consider selling Cody if a decent offer was on the table,” the former Liverpool and England striker said.

“When you’re coming in as a new manager, you have to cold-headedly look at your assets.

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“He is an asset who holds significant market value that you could cash in on to fund your own vision.”

He added: “He has had a decent enough World Cup in terms of scoring and creating chances for Holland, which keeps his profile high.

“But at club level for Liverpool, it hasn’t consistently looked great for him. So yes, you’d definitely have to consider a serious offer.”

Gakpo has 50 goals in 180 games for Liverpool in total, so while he’s definitely not been a failure, it’s also easy to see how the Merseyside giants could do better.

Then again, having lost Luis Diaz a year ago, and Mohamed Salah this summer, while Hugo Ekitike is also out with a long-term injury, it could also be a bit risky for Liverpool to offload yet another member of their attack.