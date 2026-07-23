Andoni Iraola with a Liverpool FC scarf (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly confident of sealing the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain winger and Arsenal target Bradley Barcola for £100m.

The Reds have long been linked strongly with Barcola, who makes sense as an ideal long-term successor to the legendary Mohamed Salah.

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Arsenal and Bayern Munich have also been keen on Barcola this summer, but it now seems that the France international is more likely to move to Anfield.

According to journalist Jack Rosser, Liverpool now believe they’re leading the race to land Barcola for around £100m, with PSG needing to raise some funds as they chase the signings of Maghnes Akliouche and Yan Diomande.

Liverpool going for Barcola after missing out on Diomande

The report notes that LFC were also keen on Diomande after his exciting performances for RB Leipzig last season, but the 19-year-old himself always seemed to favour PSG.

Barcola, meanwhile, may well be leaning towards Liverpool over Arsenal as it seems he wasn’t ever really viewed as the priority target for Mikel Arteta this summer.

Morgan Rogers was Arsenal’s top target and someone they spent a lot of time working to sign, only for him to end up at Chelsea instead.

It now looks like AFC will be beaten to Barcola as well, as their difficult summer continues.

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Still, Barcola doesn’t necessarily look like the sensible signing for Andoni Iraola, as he really needed someone like Diomande – a left footed attacker to replace Salah on that right flank.

Barcola is right footed and mostly plays on the left, so it doesn’t really solve the main problem in that Liverpool front three.

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Liverpool spent big this time last year as the likes of Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz joined, and it still resulted in an awful season.

Arne Slot ended up being sacked after finishing 5th and failing to win a trophy, so fans will hope things can be better under new manager Iraola.

Still, it’s a reminder that there are no guarantees even if you splash the cash on big names like Barcola.

The 23-year-old is a fine talent, but he won’t solve all of Liverpool’s problems, and the club will surely need to keep looking for someone who can fill the void left by Salah on the right.

Defenders also look like an urgent priority after Ibrahima Konate’s departure, and with Virgil van Dijk not getting any younger and perhaps starting to show signs of entering into decline.