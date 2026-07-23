Manu Kone of AS Roma (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United remain interested in signing the French international midfielder Manu Kone from AS Roma.

The 25-year-old is valued at €60 million, but Manchester United are prepared to pay around €50 million in order to get the deal done. It is fair to assume that the two clubs will eventually come to a compromise.

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Man United have an agreement with Manu Kone

According to Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United are in constant contact with the representatives of the French International, and they have already agreed a deal in principle. They will need to convince the Italian club now, and it remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move quickly.

Manchester United need more control and defensive steel in the middle of the park, and Kone could be ideal for them. He will help control the game’s tempo and contribute defensively. He has impressed in Italy with Roma and did quite well in the World Cup with France. He has the physical and technical attributes for English football, and he could help Manchester United improve.

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Kone could be a superb signing

The Red Devils have made it a priority to improve the midfield unit this summer. They have already invested heavily in Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans. Adding Kone could complete their midfield unit for the upcoming season.

The midfielder has been linked with other clubs recently, including teams from Saudi Arabia. Manchester United should act quickly to get the deal done. They will need more quality in the middle of the park if they want to compete with elite clubs in the Champions League next season. They simply cannot afford to miss out on Kone after failing to sign Mateus Fernandes earlier in the window.