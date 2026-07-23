Michael Carrick looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Colombian International defender Jhon Lucumi.

The 28-year-old defender could be on his way out of Bologna this summer, and Manchester United could look to make an offer for him, according to Corriere dello Sport.

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Man United could use Jhon Lucumi

They could use more quality in the defensive unit, and an experienced defender would be a useful acquisition if they can sign him for a reasonable price.

Manchester United will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they need a deeper, higher-quality squad. They need to be able to rotate the team and keep their key players fresh amid a long, congested fixture schedule.

Lucumi has shown his quality in Italy, and he has the physicality to succeed in England as well. He could be a very important player for Manchester United. Apart from his quality, he has experience and leadership skills to help Manchester United on and off the pitch.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for him at this stage of his career. It would be a huge step up for him.

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Lucumi would help them improve

Manchester United showed significant improvement last season, but they need to add more quality to the team if they want to close the gap with Arsenal and Manchester City. Tightening up at the back should be one of their priorities. Ideally, they should invest in a quality left back as well.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United follow up on their interest in the Colombian with an official proposal. They have the finances to get the deal done, and convincing the player is unlikely to be difficult for them.