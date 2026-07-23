Manchester United remain interested in signing the French international midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have checked on the 26-year-old defensive midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him.

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Aurelien Tchouameni transfer unlikely

Manchester United reportedly view the 26-year-old as a dream signing, but Real Madrid are unwilling to sanction his departure. Newly appointed manager Jose Mourinho has already informed the club that he wants to keep the French International at the club. It seems highly unlikely that Manchester United will be able to get the deal done.

The player has also been linked with clubs like Liverpool.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to move on to other targets now. They need another quality defensive midfielder following Casemiro’s departure. The Real Madrid star would have been ideal for them.

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Man United needs someone like Tchouameni

Manchester United will be competing in the UEFA Champions League in the upcoming campaign, and they need to improve the team in order to bridge the gap with elite clubs. They need someone who can win the ball back in the middle of the park and protect the defensive unit. A reliable defensive midfielder could make a big difference for them in the middle of the park.

It will be interesting to see who they end up signing eventually.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid has been linked with a move for the Manchester City midfielder. It will be interesting to see whether they are willing to sanction Tchouameni’s departure if they manage to sign the World Cup winner.