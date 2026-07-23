Tottenham’s big money signing Mateus Fernandes scored a stunning goal vs MK Dons on his debut for the club.

The Portuguese midfielder made an immediate impression under Roberto De Zerbi, lighting up Spurs’ pre-season campaign with a moment of sheer quality.

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Mateus Fernandes goal vs MK Dons

Starting in a newly look midfield trio alongside Sandro Tonali and Conor Gallagher, Fernandes took just three minutes to open his Tottenham account during Wednesday evening’s behind-closed-doors friendly at Hotspur Way.

Following an early Mathys Tel corner, MK Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray punched the ball clear to the edge of the penalty area.

Anticipating the drop, Fernandes met the falling ball on the volley, launching a venomous strike that cannoned off the inside of the post and into the back of the net.

The thunderous effort proved to be the only goal in a 1-0 win over the League One side, sending a strong statement to the Spurs faithful following his £85 million arrival from West Ham.

Watch the goal below:

Mateus Fernandes goal! pic.twitter.com/lQm3ZjLeai — The Spurs Watch (@TheSpursWatch) July 22, 2026

Mateus Fernandes calls it his favourite goal of his career so far

Speaking to club media after the final whistle, the 22-year-old midfielder was overflowing with joy regarding his breathtaking debut goal, admitting it sits right at the top of his personal highlight reel.

“It was my favourite goal of my career. By a mile,” he said after the game (quotes via BBC)

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“I need to do this more and more times, to shoot outside of the box, I know that I can do it.

“This just gives me confidence for the rest of the days.”

The Portuguese star’s instant impact provides Tottenham with a massive boost as De Zerbi’s squad continues its preparations ahead of the Premier League season opener against Brentford.