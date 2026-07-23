Mikel Arteta at a press conference (Photo by Ina Fassbender - Pool/Getty Images)

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Cardiff City attacker Axel Donczew.

According to a report from The Athletic, Arsenal are now closing in on an agreement to sign the 16-year-old.

Donczew is highly rated at Cardiff, and he has a big future ahead of himself. He is expected to develop into a quality player with the right guidance, and Arsenal are keen on securing his signature.

They are looking to build for the future, and the 16-year-old could be an important player for them in the long term. The opportunity to play for the Premier League champions will be exciting for the player as well. It would be a huge step up in his career.

He is expected to join up with the youth team at Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if he can convince the manager to give him first-team opportunities in the near future.

There is no doubt that he is a phenomenal talent, and Arsenal have a tremendous track record of grooming young players. They could help him develop into a future star. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a master stroke in the long-term.

Arsenal won the league title last season and will look to defend their domestic crown this time around. They will also look to do well in Europe and win the UEFA Champions League. It will be interesting to see whether they can make the necessary additions during the summer transfer window.

A couple of quality acquisitions could help them improve further and push the European elite. Next season.