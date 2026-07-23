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Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Coritiba winger Lucas Ronier.

Multiple clubs are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old attacker, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham decides to make a move for him.

They need more quality on the flanks, and the 20-year-old will add pace, flair, and unpredictability to the team. Tottenham struggled to break down stubborn defences last season, and they need someone who can create opportunities out of nothing. Ronier has 17 goals and nine assists for Coritiba in over 100 appearances.

According to Andre Hernan from ESPN Brazil, the Brazilian club is unwilling to sell Ronier this summer, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can convince them with an attractive offer.

The 21-year-old could be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League this summer. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at the highest level.

The exposure to English football could help him develop further, and regular gametime in the Premier League could accelerate his development.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks. Tottenham have the financial resources to submit an attractive offer for him. The 21-year-old is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a star for the north London club.

Tottenham have done well to improve the defence and midfield so far. However, the attack is still lacking. They need a quality winger and a reliable striker this summer. The Brazilian could be an excellent long-term investment for them. They should do everything in their power to get the deal done.