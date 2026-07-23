Mikel Oyarzabal and Eduardo Camavinga (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have an interest in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, who could be available for transfer this summer.

The France international hasn’t quite lived up to expectations during his time at the Bernabeu, having filled in in midfield and occasionally at left-back.

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Despite arriving with the reputation of being one of the biggest wonderkids in world football, Camavinga has ended up becoming more of a utility man at Real Madrid, and it seems he could now be allowed to leave.

That’s according to journalist Nicolo Schira, who has claimed Man Utd are interested in Camavinga this summer…

In truth, this isn’t really anything new, as there has been uncertainty surrounding Camavinga’s future for some time now, with United often mentioned as potential suitors.

Eduardo Camavinga to Manchester United – what we know so far

We’ve previously been informed about Camavinga attracting admiring glances from United, and also from Arsenal.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail have recently claimed that the 23-year-old could be made available as new Madrid boss Jose Mourinho takes a look at the squad he’s inherited as he takes over this summer.

Ultimately, however, there is not currently any clear indication of any deal progressing, so MUFC simply having an interest in the player isn’t really an update.

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We’ve also already seen United sign two midfielders this summer, with both Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos coming in, so it’s not clear if a third signing in that position would make much sense.

Could Man Utd find room for Camavinga?

Even if it’s good to have squad depth, it won’t be easy for Michael Carrick to make room for all three of Tielemans, Santos, and Camavinga.

Given that Camavinga has struggled to be an automatic starter with Real, he probably wouldn’t be too happy to come and play a similar role at Old Trafford.

Having said that, with the Red Devils now preparing to play Champions League football next season, they might need to rotate more often, and there are gaps to fill in this squad after Casemiro’s exit and the injury to Manuel Ugarte.