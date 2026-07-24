Aston Villa prepare to make record signing as busy summer of transfers continues

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Chelsea are heavily involved in the transfer market once again today, and they’re about to make a big sale.

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Chelsea continue to make a splash in the transfer market this summer in terms of players coming in.

Having concluded deals for Marco Palestra and Morgan Rogers earlier in the summer, they’re looking set to add more quality this week with the arrival of Maxence Lacroix. Fabrizio Romano gave his “here we go” stamp of approval to that move earlier today.

Jackson and Villa seem a perfect partnership for both parties

All of that incoming will need to be balanced with outgoing, however, and today has also brought news of a move which is getting close and would see the Blues cash in big time. According to TeamTalk, Aston Villa are preparing to break their transfer record to land Jackson, who will cost more than £60m.

While a little erratic, the Senegal star showed in his first spell at Chelsea that he can be a consistent goalscorer in the Premier League. Villa manager Unai Emery also knows him well, having given him his breakthrough at Villareal.

After a season on loan at Bayern Munich last year, Jackson is looking for a team where he can be a key figure in the attack, and upwardly mobile Aston Villa, playing in the Champions League, should give him just that.

The report also speculates that the arrival of Jackson would open the door for Ollie Watkins to leave the club, although Villa would rather keep him.

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