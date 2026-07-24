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Bruno Guimaraes could be forced into submitting a transfer request if he wants an Arsenal switch, as per a prominent source on X.

The Brazilian midfielder is reportedly facing immense pressure to take drastic action to keep his dream move alive.

According to updates shared by a prominent source on X, Bruno Guimaraes finds himself in a tense predicament as Arsenal threaten to walk away from talks unless he actively pushes for an exit.

With Newcastle United refusing to make negotiations easy, the responsibility has landed squarely on the player’s shoulders to force through a deal.

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Why Bruno Guimaraes has called an emergency meeting

To navigate this delicate crossroad, Guimaraes is holding an emergency meeting tomorrow with his representatives to thoroughly evaluate his options.

The 28-year-old midfielder must decide whether to prioritize his career ambitions and push for silverware at Emirates Stadium or remain loyal to the project at St James’ Park.

The outcome of this high-stakes summit will likely dictate his immediate future in North East England.

Exclusive▪️Emergency meeting tomorrow ‼️▪️Transfer request discussed 😲Bruno Guimarães is in a tight spot. Arsenal is ready to walk away if he doesn’t push for a transfer from Newcastle. The pressure is on him to demand a move, but Newcastle isn’t making it easy. If he submits a transfer request, he risks losing a significant loyalty bonus. He’s holding an emergency meeting tomorrow with his representatives to weigh his options. Should he prioritize career ambitions over financial security? Arsenal wants him, but will he take the leap? The next few days are crucial for Bruno.

Why Arsenal want Bruno Guimaraes to submit a transfer request

Arsenal have made Guimaraes a primary midfield target but are reluctant to get dragged into prolonged, inflated saga negotiations with Newcastle’s stubborn hierarchy.

The Gunners want the player to submit a formal transfer request to disrupt the stalemate, signals clear intent to the Magpies, and compel the selling club to come to the negotiating table on realistic financial terms.

If Guimaraes hesitation continues, Arsenal are prepared to walk away and pivot to alternative midfield candidates.

How Newcastle’s loyalty bonus could complicate Bruno Guimaraes’ Arsenal move

The major sticking point in this potential transfer involves substantial financial concessions. If Guimaraes submits an official, written transfer request, he risks losing a significant loyalty bonus stipulated in his Newcastle contract.

Forfeiting this payout creates a major hurdle, forcing the player to choose between immediate financial security and the sporting opportunity to compete for top honors under Mikel Arteta.

The next few days will be crucial in deciding where Guimarães plays next season.

How Arsenal’s midfield could change with Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes would add greater control and balance to Arsenal’s midfield with his ability to dictate play, break up opposition attacks and progress the ball through the thirds.

His composure in possession and eye for a forward pass would complement the qualities of Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard, giving Mikel Arteta another proven Premier League midfielder capable of influencing games at both ends of the pitch.

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The Brazilian’s arrival would also provide Arsenal with greater tactical flexibility. Whether operating as a deep-lying playmaker or in a more advanced central role, Guimaraes has the versatility and experience to strengthen the Gunners’ midfield as they look to compete for major honours on multiple fronts.