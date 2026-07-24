(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Chelsea ready to make move for Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister as per a prominent source on X.

The Blues, under manager Xabi Alonso, are actively exploring ambitious market opportunities to reconstruct their midfield ahead of the new season.

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Chelsea monitoring Alexis Mac Allister situation

According to updates shared by prominent insider on X, Chelsea are monitoring several targets to reinforce their central unit.

While Crystal Palace playmaker Adam Wharton and Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott remain firm options, a potential pursuit of Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister has emerged as a captivating possibility.

The report indicates that Chelsea’s recruitment team and Xabi Alonso are closely watching Mac Allister’s situation at Anfield.

Should Liverpool decide to part ways with the 27-year-old World Cup winner, Chelsea are prepared to immediately contact the relevant parties to discuss a deal.

Valued at approximately £70 million, Mac Allister represents a proven option for Alonso, who is eager to build a dominant midfield engine at Stamford Bridge.

“Exclusive: Chelsea is eyeing exciting new transfer targets. Alex Scott & Adam Wharton are on the radar, but keep your eyes peeled on Alexis Mac Allister’s situation at Liverpool. If LFC parts ways with him, Chelsea will contact the relevant parties”

Recent transfers between Liverpool and Chelsea

Direct transfers between Liverpool and Chelsea are relatively rare given the intense rivalry between the two clubs, but historical precedent demonstrates that high-profile moves can materialize when circumstances line up.

One of the most famous crossovers occurred in January 2011, when Chelsea completed a record-breaking £50 million deadline-day deal to sign Spanish striker Fernando Torres from Liverpool.

Just seven months later, Portuguese midfielder Raul Meireles followed the same path, swapping Anfield for Stamford Bridge in a £12 million transfer.

Yossi Benayoun also completed a direct switch to Chelsea in 2010.

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In the opposite direction, players such as Daniel Sturridge, Joe Cole, and Dominic Solanke transitioned from West London to Merseyside, while youth talent Rio Ngumoha recently made the move to Liverpool’s setup.

Whether Mac Allister, who is also wanted by Real Madrid, eventually follows that path remains uncertain, but for now Chelsea’s reported interest appears to depend on Liverpool first becoming willing to consider his departure.