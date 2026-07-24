Chelsea ready to accept major loss on defender they signed in 2023

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea could be preparing to accept a significant loss on one of their defenders, with Roma making contact over a possible summer transfer.



Axel Disasi has returned to Stamford Bridge after spending last season on loan at West Ham, but his chances of becoming an important part of Xabi Alonso’s plans appear limited.

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A move to Italy could offer the 28-year-old a fresh start and regular first-team football.

Roma are strengthening ahead of a Champions League campaign and need experienced defenders capable of operating in different systems.

Discussions remain at an early stage, with no formal offer or agreement announced.

However, Chelsea’s willingness to negotiate for around €20 million suggests a permanent departure is now a realistic possibility.

Roma contact Chelsea as bargain asking price emerges

According to Foot Mercato, Roma have contacted both Chelsea and Disasi’s representatives to gather information about a potential transfer.

The Blues are reportedly prepared to let the France international leave for approximately €20 million.

Disasi remains under contract until June 2029, meaning Chelsea are not being pressured into selling by an expiring agreement.

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However, accepting €20 million would still represent a substantial loss on the roughly €45 million they paid Monaco in 2023.

Roma’s interest provides Chelsea with a possible solution, but the Italian side may still attempt to negotiate a lower guaranteed payment or a deal containing performance-related bonuses.

Summer move could suit all the parties involved

A separate talkSPORT report states that AC Milan are also interested, while Chelsea are exploring defensive changes that could include signing Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix.

From Roma’s perspective, Disasi offers physical strength, Premier League experience and the flexibility to play in either a back three or a traditional central-defensive partnership.

Serie A may also suit a defender whose strongest qualities are his power and ability to compete in direct battles.

Chelsea should accept a reasonable permanent offer rather than approve another temporary move.

Keeping a player without a clear role would only reduce his value further and create unnecessary congestion in the squad.

Selling for €20 million would confirm that the original transfer did not work as planned, but recognising that quickly is better than protecting an outdated valuation.

Roma could secure an experienced defender at a manageable price, while Chelsea would clear wages and create room for a centre-back better suited to Alonso’s system.

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