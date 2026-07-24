(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Ina Fassbender - Pool/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reopened the door to a major attacking addition by making an enquiry for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.



The 19-year-old is viewed as one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers following a breakthrough season in Germany, combining explosive dribbling with an improving end product.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Paris Saint-Germain have appeared to lead the race, and Diomande is believed to favour working under Luis Enrique.

Yet the French champions have still not agreed a fee with Leipzig, giving Arsenal a reason to remain involved rather than accept that the deal is already lost.

Leipzig remain determined to retain the Ivory Coast international, who is contracted until 2030.

Their strong negotiating position means Arsenal would probably need to make a substantial financial commitment to turn an initial enquiry into serious negotiations.

Arsenal refuse to give up in race for Diomande

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal have contacted Leipzig about Diomande and continue to assess whether they can enter the race. PSG remain his preferred destination, while the German club hope to persuade him to stay for another season.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Arsenal’s interest makes sense after missing out on Morgan Rogers to Chelsea. Mikel Arteta still wants a powerful, direct attacker capable of operating from the left and carrying the ball through crowded areas.

Diomande offers those qualities, but the Gunners must first establish whether he would reconsider his preference for Paris.

No formal Arsenal bid has been reported, so their approach should currently be viewed as exploratory rather than advanced.

Former Chelsea and Liverpool star praised Diomande by calling him ‘explosive’. He said:

“There are a lot of top-level wingers in world football right now, but Diomande is as good as I’ve seen; he’s so explosive.”

PSG uncertainty offers hope to the Gunners

The situation may be more open than it first appeared. FootballTransfers reported that PSG could walk away because of complications surrounding the deal, including a dispute over the player’s representation and image rights.

That uncertainty is a clear boost for Arsenal. However, removing PSG from the equation would not solve Leipzig’s valuation or guarantee that Diomande wants the Emirates move.

Arsenal should remain in contact without rushing into an inflated offer.

Diomande has superstar potential, but paying a finished-product price for a teenager after one elite season carries obvious risk.

The smartest approach is to establish his willingness first and negotiate firmly.

If he remains committed to PSG or Leipzig refuse to compromise, Arsenal should quickly move to another target.

‘They can still get it done’ – Romano issues encouraging Arsenal midfield transfer update