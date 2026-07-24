Everton fans demand £100m for midfielder statistical superstar as Aston Villa get interested

James Garner in action for Everton (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

James Garner has developed into a really handy player at Everton, and now there’s serious transfer interest in him.

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James Garner was one of the sleeper hits of the Premier League season last season. In a season which saw Everton largely fly below the radar, the midfielder had an excellent campaign.

He regularly featured at the top of lists of midfielder stats – both tackling and passing. It’s no surprise to see that teams higher up the table are now looking to sign him after he’s consistently shown he can play at a very high level in the top flight.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are the most keen to upgrade their midfield with the addition of Garner. Having lost Youri Tielemans to Manchester United and Amadou Onana to serious injury, the Villains need a total midfield refresh, and with big money banked from selling Morgan Rogers to Chelsea, they’re testing Everton’s resilience over Garner.

Everton fans demand mega transfer fee for their statistical star in midfield

As reports bubbled up today that Villa are interested, many Everton fans started saying they wanted £100m for their star central midfielder. That’s in response to the insane fees we’ve already seen this summer for the likes of Rogers, Elliot Anderson, Matheus Fernandes and others.

Still just 25 years old and a full England international, £100m really isn’t a million miles away from what Everton could get if someone really did want Garner that badly. Right now, it feels more likely he stays on Merseyside, however.

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