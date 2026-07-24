Forget Scott and Koné: Why Man United must choose midfield pedigree over potential

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Manchester United’s 2026 summer rebuild has already demonstrated clear intent.

By securing Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, the INEOS hierarchy has added vital Premier League experience and youthful tenacity to the midfield.

However, with Manuel Ugarte recovering from a serious injury, a third midfield signing is not just a luxury, it is the absolute linchpin of their 2026/27 campaign.

Several targets have been shortlisted, but the choice boils down to what profile the system desperately requires.

Alex Scott

Bournemouth’s Alex Scott represents a brilliant, high-potential domestic option for the England national setup.

The 22-year-old has seamlessly adapted to top-flight demands, establishing himself as a core creative force.

During the 2025/26 Premier League season, Scott registered 37 appearances and logged 2,849 minutes.

He dictated play with impressive maturity, contributing three goals and an assist.

His underlying metrics in ball progression are superb for his age. However, his profile leans toward an advanced role rather than a solitary defensive anchor.

Furthermore, Bournemouth’s staggering asking price makes him a heavy financial gamble.

Manu Koné

Roma’s Manu Koné has seen his stock rise immensely, recently culminating in a strong 2026 World Cup campaign with France.

At roughly £51 million, he is an energetic and financially viable target. In the 2025/26 Serie A campaign, Koné was a stalwart for Roma, playing 29 matches (28 starts) and amassing 2,456 minutes.

He paired his defensive grit with two goals and three assists. While his aggressive tackling and pressing engine are excellent, he thrives best in a double pivot rather than as the solitary disciplined holding midfielder United’s tactical setup demands.

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Rodri has suddenly made Aurélien Tchouaméni a realistic target, presenting an opportunity Man United cannot ignore.

The 26-year-old France international is a ready-made, world-class defensive destructor.

During the 2025/26 season, he anchored Madrid’s midfield across 33 La Liga matches, starting 31 times and playing 2,615 minutes.

While he registered just one goal, his true value lies in his elite defensive actions, towering physical dominance, and flawless distribution from deep.

He is a natural number six with invaluable elite pedigree.

The Verdict: Man United must go with the Frenchman

While Koné offers a safer financial bet and Scott fits a long-term homegrown vision, neither elevates the starting XI to immediate title-contending status like Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Tielemans provides the passing range, and Santos brings relentless energy; what United lack is a world-class defensive shield.

Tchouaméni operates at the peak of his powers and fills that exact tactical void.

If INEOS are serious about firmly bridging the gap to the top, they must aggressively capitalise on the uncertainty in Madrid.

Tchouaméni is the definitive, masterstroke signing required to complete Man United’s midfield puzzle.

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