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Jarrod Bowen’s long-term future at West Ham depends on how their upcoming season plays out, as per former recruitment expert Mick Brown.

Although the Hammers captain signed a revised contract to commit to the East London club following their relegation, an unwritten or specific agreement exists that could grant him a route back to top-flight football if immediate promotion is missed.

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Mick Brown on Jarrod Bowen’s future

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, former scout Mick Brown revealed that Bowen’s decision to remain at London Stadium comes with strict conditions tied to the team’s performance.

“Bowen has agreed to stay at West Ham with a plan to be in the Premier League again next season,” Brown explained.

“But come the end of the season, if they’re falling behind or look like they’re going to miss out, the speculation surrounding him is going to come back up again.

Interest from these clubs isn’t going to go away, they’re going to be keeping a close eye on the situation at West Ham.”

Brown emphasized that securing immediate promotion back to the Premier League is rarely a straightforward task, regardless of a club’s stature.

“It’s not a foregone conclusion that they will go straight back up… many clubs have gone down, planned to bounce back up, and failed.

“I expect Bowen has an agreement with the club that if they miss out on their goals of promotion, he will be allowed to consider his options.”

Jarrod Bowen too good for Championship football

Bowen has established himself as one of West Ham’s most important players in recent seasons and would likely have no shortage of Premier League admirers if he became available.

He was already strongly linked with a move to Liverpool this summer prior to him signing a new deal.

The England international famously scored the winning goal in the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final and has consistently been one of the Hammers’ standout performers.

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At 28, Bowen remains in the prime of his career, and an extended stay in the Championship could affect his ambitions of playing regularly at the highest level and maintaining his place in the England setup.

For now, however, his focus appears to be on helping West Ham achieve an immediate return to the Premier League.

Should the Hammers fall short of promotion, speculation over Bowen’s future is likely to intensify, with Brown believing the winger would then be in a position to assess his options.