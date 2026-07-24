(Photo by YT/MUFC/ Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee scores stunning solo goal for Man United in pre-season friendly vs Rosenborg, producing a moment of individual brilliance during a dominant display in Norway.

Manchester United claimed their first victory of pre-season in emphatic style with a 5-0 dismantling of Rosenborg in Trondheim.

Having fallen to a defeat against Wrexham in their opening summer outing, Michael Carrick’s side responded with a polished performance filled with attacking flair.

Joshua Zirkzee scores stunner vs Rosenborg

Youngster Shea Lacey opened the scoring in the first half with a curling strike, set up cleverly by Zirkzee.

However, it was Zirkzee’s goal early in the second half that stole the headlines. Receiving a return pass from left-back Harry Amass, the 25-year-old Dutch international produced a exquisite body dummy to bypass two Rosenborg defenders at once.

He then calmly sat the goalkeeper down before rolling the ball into an empty net to double United’s lead in style.

Watch the goal below:

Further goals from academy graduates Jacob Devaney, Harry Amass, and Ethan Williams wrapped up a comprehensive five-goal victory for the Red Devils.

Zirkzee’s future at Manchester United uncertain

Despite his standout contribution on the pitch, speculation regarding Zirkzee’s long-term future at Old Trafford continues to simmer.

The forward endured a mixed debut campaign following his move from Bologna, often struggling for regular starts and consistency in central areas.

As per reports, United are ready to offload him for as low as €20m.

While his magnificent goal against Rosenborg demonstrated his technical ceiling and elite footwork, United remain active in the transfer market for further attacking reinforcements.

With rival clubs monitoring his situation across Europe, Zirkzee faces a critical pre-season campaign to convince Carrick and the club hierarchy that he can be the leading focal point in Manchester United’s frontline for the upcoming season.