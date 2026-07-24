Trevoh Chalobah makes Chelsea exit decision as Serie A side step up interest

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Como are moving closer to an agreement over a summer transfer after the Italian club submitted an improved package for Trevoh Chalobah.



The new proposal is worth €25 million upfront with a further €5 million in easily achievable add-ons, making the overall value close to a guaranteed €30 million.

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The 27-year-old is reportedly keen on joining Como, where he would work under former Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fàbregas and compete in the Champions League.

Chelsea are strengthening their defence with the expected arrival of Maxence Lacroix, which could make them more willing to sanction Chalobah’s departure.

Negotiations remain active, but the combination of an improved offer and the player’s approval has given the deal real momentum.

Como improve proposal as Chelsea talks continue

According to Fabrizio Romano, Como have been pursuing Chalobah for several weeks after identifying the England international as one of their leading defensive targets.

🚨🔵⚪️ EXCL: Como send improved bid to Chelsea for Trevoh Chalobah, talks ongoing. Como offer €25m fixed fee and €5m add-ons but easy ones to reach, making package worth €30m almost guaranteed. Chalobah, keen on Como move. pic.twitter.com/A0gqSbmnEl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2026



Their latest offer includes a €25 million fixed payment and €5 million in bonuses that are considered relatively straightforward to trigger.

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Chelsea previously rejected Como’s approaches because they valued the academy graduate more highly.

However, the revised structure brings the Italian club closer to the Blues’ demands and provides a strong foundation for further discussions.

Yahoo Sports previously reported that Chelsea had rejected two Como bids but remained in negotiations, suggesting the London club were seeking an improved package rather than completely closing the door.

Sale would make financial sense for the Blues

From Como’s perspective, Chalobah would be an ambitious signing. He offers Premier League experience, physical strength and the flexibility to operate in either a back three or a traditional central-defensive partnership.

His desire to move also gives Como confidence that personal terms should not become an obstacle.

For Chelsea, selling an academy graduate would generate significant profit in their accounts, while also creating space in a crowded defensive department.

Lacroix’s expected arrival means Chalobah may no longer be guaranteed the prominent role he enjoyed last season.

€30 million is a little below Chalobah’s true value, particularly after his consistent performances for Chelsea and involvement with England.

However, the club must also consider his contract position and willingness to move.

If the bonuses are almost guaranteed, accepting the package could suit everyone.

Como would gain a reliable defender entering his prime, while Chelsea could reinvest the money and avoid keeping another valuable player without a clearly defined role.

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