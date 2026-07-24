Latest: Arsenal given clear run at Premier League star as Chelsea step out of the way

(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal have received an important transfer boost in their pursuit of Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães, with Chelsea reportedly not competing for his signature.



The absence of another wealthy Premier League rival could make negotiations less complicated, although Newcastle’s refusal to sell remains a far greater obstacle than competition from elsewhere.

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Mikel Arteta has identified the Brazil international as a leading midfield target and is personally pushing for the move.

Guimarães would bring Premier League experience, leadership and the ability to dictate possession alongside Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi.

The expectation among several Premier League clubs is that Arsenal will eventually secure the midfielder. However, Newcastle continue to insist that their captain is unavailable,

Chelsea withdraw as Arsenal become expected destination

According to Alex Crook of talkSPORT, Chelsea are not pursuing Guimarães despite previous suggestions that they could enter the race.

The expectation among other Premier League clubs is that the 28-year-old will join Arsenal if he leaves St James’ Park.

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That development gives the Gunners a clearer route because they may not need to fight an expensive bidding war with another English heavyweight.

Arsenal have also reportedly agreed personal terms, removing one of the major barriers to completing the transfer.

Newcastle’s position has not changed, though. They still consider Guimarães an essential part of their plans and publicly maintain that he is not for sale.

Gunners have momentum but Newcastle control the deal

The Times reports that Newcastle are expected to reject Arsenal’s proposed £70 million offer, despite the midfielder being keen on joining the Premier League champions. He is also expected to report for pre-season training if no breakthrough is reached.

Chelsea’s absence is a useful boost rather than a decisive turning point. Arsenal may now be the player’s clearest destination, but Newcastle remain wealthy, hold his contract and do not need to accept a discounted fee.

Guimarães would immediately improve Arteta’s midfield with his press resistance, passing range and competitive edge.

However, Arsenal should not assume that being the only serious buyer allows them to dictate the price.

A package approaching £80 million with achievable add-ons could create room for compromise.

If Newcastle continue demanding close to £100 million, Arsenal must decide whether the tactical improvement justifies such a major investment in a player approaching his 29th birthday.

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