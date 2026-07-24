Liverpool named as the club leading the race to sign PSG's UCL winning attacker

Liverpool are reportedly in a strong position to complete a major attacking deal as they search for an established replacement following Mohamed Salah’s departure.



Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola has emerged as one of their leading targets, but competition from Arsenal and Bayern Munich means the transfer is unlikely to be straightforward.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The 23-year-old offers the pace, direct running and versatility Liverpool need on the flanks.

He also has experience at the highest level with PSG and France, making him a more proven option than some of the younger forwards linked with Anfield.

PSG are believed to value Barcola at around £100 million. Liverpool appear confident, but they face comptition from some top clubs.

Liverpool in driving seat to sign French winger

According to The Sun, Liverpool believe they are leading the race for Barcola as they plan a marquee addition to their attack.

Arsenal remain interested after missing out on Morgan Rogers to Chelsea, while Bayern are also monitoring the France international.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Barcola’s future in Paris has become less certain because of the fierce competition for attacking places.

PSG already have several elite forwards, and further recruitment could reduce his chances of starting the club’s biggest matches.

Liverpool can offer a clearer pathway to becoming a central attacking figure.

Salah’s exit has removed the team’s main source of goals and creativity from wide areas, leaving a major role available for the right signing.

£100m price makes this an exciting pursuit

Sky Sports reports that PSG could allow Barcola to leave if a suitable offer arrives, while Arsenal continue to consider him among their attacking options.

From Liverpool’s perspective, the attraction is obvious. Barcola can play on either wing, attack space behind defenders and carry the ball through pressure.

At 23, he also has room to improve while being experienced enough to contribute immediately.

However, £100 million would represent a major commitment for a player who has not always been guaranteed a starting position in Paris.

Liverpool should pursue him seriously, but they must negotiate rather than automatically accepting PSG’s valuation.

Barcola would be an excellent fit for Liverpool’s rebuild.

The opportunity to replace Salah with another explosive winger is appealing, but the deal will only make sense if the price reflects Barcola’s current output, not simply his future potential.

Ex-Red advises Liverpool to “consider selling” Tottenham transfer target for “decent offer”