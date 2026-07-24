Man City to rival Aston Villa for PSG starlet wanted by teams across Europe

Ibrahim Mbaye in action for PSG (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

PSG are starting to accept they may have to sell winger Ibrahim Mbaye, and there are now two Premier League teams keen.

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One of the top talents on the market this summer in any country is Ibrahim Mbaye of PSG.

The 18 year old winger had plenty of cameos for Luis Enrique’s team last season and looked really impressive, but he faces an almost impossible task in trying to break into the first team at his age given the quality the Parisians have up front.

Instead he’s decided to move on, and PSG are reluctantly starting to accept that they may have to sell him. Aston Villa have been the most closely linked, although their former scout Bryan King has reported that Man City are also considering joining the bidding for the Senegal international.

Man City join chase for brilliant teenage PSG talent

“They’re talking about Manchester City replacing him [Savinho] with the boy from Paris Saint-Germain,” King told Football Insider.

“Mbaye. They’re saying that Manchester City could bring him in. From what I am told, Manchester City will be favourites.

“One young player going out, another young player coming in. And his agent, Mbaye’s agent, is the famous Jorge Mendes.”

If Mbaye’s priority is playing more often, he surely can’t be considering Man City. He’d face almost as much competition there as he would at PSG.

Villa or another team in the Champions League but a tier below the likes of those super clubs is a much better option for a teenager looking to play regularly and continue to develop his game.

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