Man U ready to engage again for Premier League target they had personal terms agreed with a year ago

Carlos Baleba in action for Brighton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano is reporting on Man U interest in an old target they could return to target once again.

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Manchester United had a good transfer window last summer, and they look to be building on that again this year.

They’ve already secured two new central midfielders, and by all accounts they’re moving for a third. Fabrizio Romano reports that the Red Devils are considering returning to long term target Carlos Baleba, the impressive Brighton midfielder who seemed very close to make the switch a year ago before the Seagulls asking price proved too rich for United.

Man U could return for discount Baleba one year on

“From my understanding, Baleba, one year ago – August 2025 – was pushing like crazy to go to Man Utd,” Romano said in his latest Youtube video, as quoted by TeamTalk.

“Baleba had an agreement on personal terms with Man Utd. So he had his dream to become a Man Utd player. Man Utd couldn’t proceed because Brighton didn’t want to sell the player. He was a top target at that time with Amorim, [but] nothing happened.

“Since January, when Amorim and Man Utd decided not to continue together, the track has gone cold. Now, the name is out there again. Why? Because those close to the player have been in contact again with Man Utd to suggest the possibility to return for Baleba.

“So it’s from Baleba’s side that they are trying to understand if Man Utd can return for the boy or not.”

We would expect fresh bids, at the very least.

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