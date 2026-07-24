Bruno Fernandes makes decision on Man United future amid exit reports

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United appear close to securing a major boost before the new season, with club captain Bruno Fernandes expected to confirm that he wants to remain at Old Trafford.



After weeks of speculation over his contract and possible interest from abroad, the latest development suggests the midfielder still sees his future at the club.

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Fernandes remains central to Michael Carrick’s plans after producing another influential campaign, including a record-breaking 21 Premier League assists.

His leadership and creativity would be extremely difficult to replace, particularly when United are already rebuilding several areas of the squad.

A new contract has not been formally presented at the moment, but talks are continuing and the player is reportedly ready to commit upon returning from his summer break.

Portuguese midfielder ready to stay at Man United

According to the Daily Express, Fernandes has agreed to pledge his future to Manchester United and is expected to publicly confirm his decision before the end of July.

Discussions between United officials and the midfielder’s representatives over improved terms have continued during his break.

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Although the finer details still need to be completed, the report suggests his decision to stay has already been made.

The development would end recent uncertainty surrounding his position. Fernandes is entering the final period of his current agreement, although United hold an option to extend it for another season.

That protection means the club were never under immediate pressure to sell, but securing a longer deal would provide greater stability.

Man United need the stability that Fernandes provides

Earlier in the summer, Sky Sports reported that United had started contract talks despite an overseas release clause worth approximately £57 million.

Extending Fernandes’ stay is the correct decision. United are trying to return to the top of English football, and losing their most productive creator during another squad rebuild would create an enormous problem.

However, the club must still think beyond the next season. Fernandes is 31, and any improved contract should protect United without damaging their long-term wage structure.

His decision to stay would represent more than a successful negotiation. It would show confidence in Carrick’s project and provide an important foundation for the club’s next phase.

The challenge for United is now to surround their captain with enough quality to ensure his remaining peak years are not wasted.

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