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Chelsea are closing in on another major summer signing, with Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix expected to complete his medical before finalising a £52 million move to Stamford Bridge.



The France international has been identified as the physically strong, Premier League-proven centre-back Xabi Alonso wants for his defensive rebuild.

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At 26, Lacroix offers a useful balance between experience and long-term value, having already established himself in both England and Germany.

His arrival could also trigger further movement within Chelsea’s defence, with Axel Disasi, Benoît Badiashile and Trevoh Chalobah among those facing uncertain futures.

The transfer is being completed rather than merely discussed, although Chelsea have yet to make an official announcement.

Medical booked as six-year contract awaits

According to The Athletic, Lacroix is scheduled to undergo his Chelsea medical before signing a contract running until June 2032.

The two London clubs are finalising a deal worth approximately £52 million.

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Palace had initially wanted closer to £60 million, but the final figure reportedly matches the amount Tottenham paid Brighton for Jan Paul van Hecke earlier in the window.

Chelsea’s decision to meet that valuation reflects how highly Alonso rates Lacroix’s pace, strength and ability to defend large spaces.

The Sun also reports that Premier League experience was considered an important requirement in Chelsea’s search for a new defender.

Lacroix will bring defensive stability to Chelsea

Lacroix appears well suited to Chelsea’s intended style. His recovery speed should allow the team to maintain a higher defensive line, while his physicality and experience could provide greater security during transitions.

The £52 million fee is substantial, but Chelsea are buying a defender who should be ready to compete immediately rather than requiring several seasons to adapt.

Palace are also receiving a major profit on the player they signed from Wolfsburg in 2024.

This is a more sensible investment than another gamble on an inexperienced prospect.

Chelsea already possess young defenders with potential; what they need is someone capable of organising the back line and producing reliable performances now.

The real test will be squad management. If Lacroix arrives, Chelsea must move on defenders who no longer have clear roles.

Otherwise, another expensive signing could create congestion rather than stability.

Chelsea and Man United are battling for a bargain £17 million defensive signing