Norwich face battle to keep hold of England youth star as Premier League interest grows

Ao Tanaka of Leeds United is challenged by Kellen Fisher and Jack Stacey of Norwich City during the Sky Bet Championship match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Kellen Fisher has a growing group of admirers in the Premier League, with the young full back looking ready to step up.

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Norwich have quietly built themselves up into being one of the better academies in the country over the last ten years.

They develop lots of young talents who go on to bigger and better things in the Premier League. The latest one off the production line looks to be Kellen Fisher, and there’s already mounting Premier League interest in him.

TeamTalk report that Hull City were “among the first clubs to test the waters,” sending out a bid for Fisher earlier in the summer before being knocked back by the Canaries.

Instead of warding off interest, that’s just attracted even bigger clubs.

Norwich try to ward off Premier League interest

The 22 year old is now wanted by teams like Everton, Leeds, Brentford and Newcastle.

They all “admire Fisher and believe he is capable of stepping into the Premier League immediately as a squad option with significant long-term potential,” according to the report.

The versatile full back now looks pretty guaranteed to move up to the top flight – it’s just a question of who ends up being the highest bidder.

Now an England Under-21 international, the youngster’s profile just continues to grow. He’s got a contract at Carrow Road until 2028, and the club have an option to extend that by a year. They have all the power here, and it will take a big big for them to let him go as they aim for promotion under new boss Philippe Clement.

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