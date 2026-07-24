Crystal Palace make second offer for Bundesliga central defender set to replace outgoing £52m star

Chrislain Matsima with Augsburg. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are about to sell their star central defender to Chelsea – but their replacement is already lined up.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

The news has come out today that Chelsea have had an offer accepted for Maxence Lacroix of Crystal Palace.

After a couple of weeks negotiation, the defender will join Xabi Alonso’s team for around £52m, with his medical taking place today ahead of the move. After selling Marc Guehi to Man City in January, it’s all change for the South Londoners at the back.

Palace move fast to secure Lacroix replacement

Palace aren’t waiting around to secure a replacement. Preseason is already underway, and there’s no time to waste in getting their team together on the training pitch for new manager Pierre Sage.

According to GiveMeSport, they’ve already identified their dream replacement and made a “formal bid” for him.

24 year old Chrislain Matsima is the chosen man, and the Eagles have already had an initial €20m offer made and then rejected by the defender’s club Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

They expect Palace to return with another bid today, so things could move pretty quickly. Palace already have a deal in place with the defender, and just need agreement with his club over a fee.

The Frenchman, having come through the Monaco youth system, played for Thierry Henry’s team at the 2022 Olympics, where he picked up a silver medal. After two years developing at Augsburg, he’s ready for the step up to the Premier League, and will be itching for a deal to get done.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON THE APP STORE