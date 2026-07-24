(Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly seen a blockbuster opening bid rejected by RB Leipzig as they step up their pursuit of highly rated winger Yan Diomande.

The Spanish giants have made a dramatic entrance into the race for the 19-year-old Ivorian sensation, drastically shifting the transfer landscape for one of Europe’s most coveted young talents.

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Fabrizio Romano: Real Madrid’s opening bid for Yan Diomande rejected

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano revealed that Real Madrid submitted an official opening offer worth €90 million up front plus €10 million in potential add-ons to RB Leipzig.

However, the Bundesliga club promptly turned down the bid as they hold out for a figure well in excess of €100 million, with reports suggesting Leipzig value the winger closer to €130 million.

Despite the initial refusal, Real Madrid remain in active negotiations with Leipzig hierarchy to find a resolution.

Meanwhile, PSG have been in talks with the German club for several weeks and already have an agreement on personal terms with the player, but they are yet to reach a club-to-club agreement.

“Real Madrid sent €100m official bid to RB Leipzig this week: €90m plus €10m add-ons proposal on the table. RB Leipzig have rejected as they ask for more than €100m to let Diomandé leave. Real remain in talks.🔴🔵 PSG, in talks for weeks but no agreement yet with RB.”

??? Real Madrid sent €100m official bid to RB Leipzig this week: €90m plus €10m add-ons proposal on the table. RB Leipzig have rejected as they ask for more than €100m to let Diomandé leave. Real remain in talks. ?? PSG, in talks for weeks but no agreement yet with RB. pic.twitter.com/c8U9x0vknr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2026

Real Madrid entering race is massive blow for Arsenal and Liverpool

Real Madrid entering the race represents a massive blow for Arsenal and Liverpool, who are both strongly keen on signing the dynamic winger.

As per some reports, Arsenal are even ready to break the bank for Diomande after missing out on Morgan Rogers to Chelsea, making inquiries to explore whether a deal remains viable.

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Liverpool are also strongly linked with Diomande, who they see as replacement for Mo Salah.

They have shown last season that they could go all in if needed, having previously submitted an impressive offer for the star forward before negotiations stalled over valuation.

With PSG reluctant to meet Leipzig’s steep asking price, Premier League suitors hoped to capitalise on the impasse.

However, Real Madrid’s aggressive push and financial clout present a serious obstacle for both English clubs, as Los Blancos aim to secure another world-class talent for their attack.