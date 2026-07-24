Man City prepare €90m bid after agreeing terms with top midfield target

Manchester City are reportedly preparing a major move for one of Europe’s most highly rated young midfielders, with Lille talent Ayyoub Bouaddi now firmly in their sights.



The 18-year-old has emerged as a priority after an impressive season in France and a strong World Cup campaign with Morocco.

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City’s interest is not simply based on future potential. Enzo Maresca is believed to see Bouaddi as someone capable of joining the first-team squad immediately rather than spending another year on loan.

Personal terms are reportedly in place, but an agreement with Lille has not yet been reached.

Man City ready to test Lille with huge offer

According to Nicolò Schira on X, Man City are ready to submit an offer worth €90 million after reaching an agreement in principle with Bouaddi over a contract running until 2031.

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That gives City an important advantage over rival clubs, but Lille remain in control of the negotiation.

The French side have no urgent need to sell and know that interest from several major European teams could drive the price higher.

The reported bid appears below Lille’s preferred valuation, meaning City may need to improve the guaranteed fee or include add-ons.

An elite prospect but price demands caution

The Guardian has reported that City are prepared to invest around €100 million in Bouaddi, with director of football Hugo Viana impressed by his technical quality, awareness and physical readiness for English football.

The plan is reportedly to integrate him directly into Maresca’s squad.

From a football perspective, the attraction is obvious. Bouaddi can receive under pressure, protect the defence and move possession forward without slowing the game down.

Those qualities make him a natural fit for a possession-heavy side.

However, €90 million remains an enormous gamble for an 18-year-old who is still developing. City would be paying not only for what he is now, but for the midfielder they believe he could become.

The move makes sense if Maresca intends to give him meaningful minutes immediately. If he is only joining as expensive depth, the fee would be difficult to justify.

City should continue pushing, but they must avoid allowing competition to turn a carefully planned investment into an inflated auction.

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