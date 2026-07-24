Fabrizio Romano issues groundbreaking Arsenal update involving Bruno Guimaraes

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Arsenal’s pursuit of a major midfield addition has entered a decisive phase after the club reportedly reached a full agreement over personal terms with Newcastle United’s captain.



The development gives Mikel Arteta’s side an important advantage, but it does not remove the biggest obstacle: persuading Newcastle to approve the transfer.

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The Gunners are preparing a new £70 million offer after earlier approaches failed to produce a breakthrough.

Newcastle are expected to reject that proposal, yet Arsenal believe the deal remains possible and Arteta is personally pushing for it to happen.

The player-level agreement appears to be in place, but there is still no deal between the two clubs.

Arsenal prepare fresh transfer offer for the Brazilian

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, Arsenal have agreed every detail of personal terms with Bruno Guimarães and will submit a new official bid worth £70 million.

🚨🔴⚪️ Arsenal have agreed all details of personal terms with Bruno Guimarães and new official bid will follow.#AFC to offer £70m, Newcastle expect to reject but Arsenal feel they can still get it done. Arteta, pushing: he wants Bruno. 🎥 https://t.co/Lm334hsHQJ pic.twitter.com/Ls7WCKB2bk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2026

Newcastle expect to turn it down, although Arsenal remain confident that further negotiations can eventually produce an agreement.

The agreement with the midfielder is significant because it removes uncertainty over whether he would accept an Emirates Stadium move.

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Arteta is reportedly driving the pursuit and views Guimarães as someone capable of adding control, aggression and proven Premier League quality to an already powerful midfield.

However, Newcastle still hold the decisive cards. They are not actively looking to lose their captain and can reject Arsenal’s proposal unless the financial package moves closer to their valuation.

Gunners should get it done before it gets difficult

A previous talkSPORT report stated that Newcastle wanted close to £100 million, highlighting the sizeable gap between the clubs. Even if that figure is partly a negotiating position, £70 million is unlikely to be enough on its own.

From a tactical perspective, the transfer makes sense. Guimarães could operate alongside Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi, giving Arsenal another press-resistant midfielder who can dictate possession, compete physically and influence important matches.

Arsenal should improve the guaranteed fee and use achievable add-ons to move the total package towards £80 million.

That would demonstrate serious intent without automatically accepting Newcastle’s maximum demand.

Personal terms give Arsenal momentum, but they should not confuse the player’s approval with a completed transfer.

If Newcastle refuse to compromise, the Gunners must quickly decide whether to make one final push or redirect their budget before the situation becomes another drawn-out transfer saga.

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