(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur could be preparing to part ways with one of their most recognisable attackers, with Juventus and Fenerbahçe both monitoring Richarlison’s situation.



The Brazilian has entered the final year of his contract, giving Spurs a decision to make before they risk losing him for a significantly reduced fee.

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Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly willing to reshape his attacking options, and Richarlison is no longer considered untouchable. Despite scoring 12 goals last season, his four years in north London have been repeatedly disrupted by injuries and inconsistent form.

Juventus appear to offer the most realistic European route, although their interest may depend on whether they can revive a deal for Randal Kolo Muani.

Tottenham open door to sale as Juventus discuss deal

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Juventus have discussed Richarlison as an alternative to Kolo Muani, who remains their preferred attacking target.

Tottenham are believed to be willing to negotiate for approximately €20 million to €25 million.

That price is manageable for Juventus, particularly because Richarlison’s salary is reportedly within their budget.

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His ability to operate centrally or from the left would also provide valuable flexibility.

Fenerbahçe have shown interest as well, but the striker is understood to favour remaining in the Premier League or moving to another leading European competition.

That preference gives Juventus an advantage if they decide to turn their interest into a formal bid.

European ambition could decide summer transfer race

Richarlison has previously rejected lucrative Saudi Arabian interest, explaining that his sporting ambitions were more important than the financial package.

As reported by GOAL, he wanted to continue competing at the highest level and protect his place with Brazil.

That position makes a move to Saudi Arabia less likely unless his European options disappear. It also explains why Fenerbahçe may struggle despite being able to offer regular football.

Tottenham should approve a sale if Juventus offer close to €25 million.

Richarlison has contributed important goals, but entering the season with an unsettled player approaching the end of his contract would create unnecessary uncertainty.

For Juventus, the deal would represent a reasonable gamble rather than a major financial risk. The Brazilian already understands elite European football and could rediscover his best form in a fresh environment.

However, the Italian club must decide quickly whether he is a genuine target or merely insurance in case their preferred deal collapses.

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