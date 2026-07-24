Source issues seismic update on Man United interest in AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone

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Manchester United’s search for another central midfielder may have taken an important step forward, with the club reportedly reaching an agreement over personal terms with Roma’s Manu Koné.



The French international has been linked with Old Trafford throughout the summer as Michael Carrick looks to complete the next phase of his midfield rebuild.

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United have already added Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, but they still want a more physical player who can cover ground, carry the ball through pressure and offer protection in front of the defence.

Koné fits that profile well, although agreeing terms with the player is only part of the process.

There is no confirmed club-to-club agreement, and Roma’s valuation remains the main obstacle.

Personal terms agreed but Roma negotiations remain

According to a source on X, Man United have agreed personal terms with Koné and are now focused on finding a compromise with Roma.

Manchester United has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manu Kone. This is a significant step, but the real challenge lies ahead. United must negotiate a fee with AS Roma. The club won’t overpay for Kone and is sticking to its valuation, hoping for a swift deal to bring him… pic.twitter.com/wjbGtSKJQb — indykaila News (@indykaila) July 24, 2026

The report adds that United will not overpay and intend to remain within their internal valuation while attempting to complete the transfer quickly.

That cautious approach is understandable because the Italian club are in a strong negotiating position and could demand more if rival interest becomes serious.

Personal terms give United encouragement, but they do not guarantee that Roma will accept the eventual offer.

TEAMtalk reports that United are preparing an offer worth around €50 million. Roma could push their demands beyond €60 million if competition for the midfielder develops.

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Man United should stay disciplined despite strong fit

Koné would bring qualities United currently lack. He is powerful in duels, comfortable receiving under pressure and capable of advancing possession through direct running.

Alongside Tielemans and Santos, he could give Carrick a better balance of creativity, energy and defensive strength.

However, United should not treat the personal agreement as a reason to meet any price Roma request.

The club have often been criticised for allowing transfer negotiations to become inflated, and this is an opportunity to demonstrate greater discipline.

In my opinion, a package close to €50 million with achievable add-ons would represent sensible business.

Koné is entering his prime and already has experience in the Bundesliga and Serie A, but he is not yet a player who justifies an unlimited budget.

United appear to have convinced the midfielder. Their next challenge is proving they can complete the deal without abandoning the valuation that made the move attractive in the first place.

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