Tottenham face one major challenge in selling £50m defender to Serie A giants

Sergio Romero celebrates after Tottenham's win vs Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Cristian Romeo looks set to be on the move from Tottenham this summer, and various teams are being linked from across Europe.

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Things have really turned around at Tottenham Hotspur in the last few months.

When Roberto de Zerbi was appointed as manager back in the spring, with the club in the relegation zone, it felt like final throw of the dice. It’s worked incredibly well.

Not only did they stay up, the club now has new momentum which the ownership has capitalised on this summer with some big spending. Matheus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Jan Paul van Hecke have all been signed for a combined €270m, and free agent Marcos Senesi has come in too.

New faces have come in and others who looked set to leave – like Pedro Porro – have been convinced to sign new contracts and stay.

Spurs asking price too rich for Serie A sides

Not everyone will be sticking around for the next step of the De Zerbi revolution, however. One player who still looks set to depart is Cristian Romero. The club captain continues to be strong linked with moves to Serie A, and TeamTalk have a fresh report on one link today.

Their man Fraser Fletcher says that Inter Milan are the strongest contenders, although Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also tracked the Argentina star.

To us, there is one main issue, however. Tottenham are asking £50m for their defender, and there’s no way that Inter Milan would pay that for a 28 year old. It’s possible that some middle ground could be found, but at the moment the gap is pretty enormous.

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