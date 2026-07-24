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Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly unhappy with the club’s transfer business after a series of high-profile departures this summer.

According to former Premier League scout and recruitment specialist Mick Brown, Emery had hoped to build on last season’s success by keeping his core squad together rather than replacing key players.

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Mick Brown claims Unai Emery is frustrated

Speaking to Football Insider, Mick Brown revealed that Emery’s primary plan for the transfer window has been completely disrupted.

“Emery is not happy with the way this transfer window has played out,” Brown stated.

“Going into it, his main plan was to keep his squad together, stop their best players being lured away, and bring in a few players around them to improve and add some depth.”

Brown noted that losing instrumental figures unexpectedly has forced Villa into a reactive position late in the window.

“A couple of weeks later and he’s lost three of his most important players in Tielemans and Digne, those deals came out of nowhere by the way, and now Morgan Rogers. So now they’re scrambling in the transfer market to replace them, which is always going to be a tough task looking at the players they’ve lost.”

He added that Emery will be “fuming” because losing core starters directly undermines the momentum built from a successful season where Villa secured European silverware and Champions League qualification.

Aston Villa have sold some key players

The departures of Youri Tielemans to Manchester United and star attacker Morgan Rogers to Chelsea, while Lucas Digne’s exit has stripped Villa of vital quality and depth.

Rogers completed a British record £117 million switch to Stamford Bridge, while Tielemans finalized a £35 million transfer to Old Trafford.

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As a result, Villa now face the demanding challenge of signing at least three high-caliber replacements just to restore the squad to its initial baseline before attempting to build further.

With the new season fast approaching, the hierarchy must act swiftly to satisfy Emery and rebuild a competitive squad.