£30m West Ham attacker wants out – loan could be only solution for club and player

Taty Castellanos in action for Lazio (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)

West Ham have already been forced to sell some key players from last season, and Taty Castellanos could be next on the list.

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West Ham’s desperate attempts to stay up last season saw them sign a number of players in January – and it almost worked.

Taty Castellanos was the biggest name of them all, and he bagged 7 goals before the end of the season after joining for around £30m. Now they’ve been relegated he wants out, but it won’t be easy.

The 27 year old scored in their preseason game against Stevenage this week, but is hoping he won’t feature many more times for the Hammers.

Argentine striker wants out – but exit won’t be easy for him

The Argentine is only 6 months into a 4 and a half year contract, and while West Ham are willing to let him go, they want the money back that they paid for him. That feels hard to achieve given the low levels of interest we’ve seen in him so far this summer.

A loan move could be a good solution, as West Ham Zone speculate. The Hammers will be hoping to return to the Premier League after just one year in the Championship, and that way they could even have Castellanos playing for them in the top flight next year.

Even a loan move may prove difficult to organise, however.

There’s a very strong possibility he has to just buckle down and play for them this season, and hope that he impresses enough with goals in the Championship to get a move further down the line.

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