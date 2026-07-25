Arsenal come up with special plan to win the race for striker Julian Alvarez

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Arsenal are exploring one of the boldest deals of the summer as Mikel Arteta continues searching for a forward capable of transforming his attack.



Despite signing Viktor Gyökeres from Sporting CP for £64 million only a year ago, the Premier League champions are reportedly prepared to use the Sweden international in negotiations for Julián Álvarez.

The interest shows how highly Arteta rates the Atlético Madrid attacker.

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Álvarez offers more positional flexibility than a traditional striker, with the ability to lead the line, play behind another forward or drift into wider areas.

His previous Premier League experience with Manchester City would also reduce the usual adaptation risk attached to such an expensive signing.

However, Atlético continue to insist that their star forward is unavailable, meaning Arsenal may need the player himself to push for an exit before meaningful negotiations can begin.

Arsenal willing to offer striker in swap deal

According to The Times, Arsenal would be willing to include Gyökeres in a part-exchange proposal to bring Álvarez to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners believe Atlético’s reluctance to strengthen Barcelona or Real Madrid could give an overseas buyer an important advantage.

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Gyökeres would provide Diego Simeone with an immediate replacement, while an additional cash payment could make the package more attractive.

However, Arsenal would still need to convince Atlético that the overall value reflects Álvarez’s importance.

The proposal also represents a major admission that Arsenal may already be reconsidering the long-term role of a player they invested heavily in last summer.

Ambitious move makes sense for the Gunners

Atlético’s public position remains firm. AS reports that the Spanish club have no intention of negotiating and still consider Álvarez central to their plans for the new season.

From Arsenal’s perspective, the attraction is obvious. Álvarez brings intelligent movement, pressing intensity, creativity and experience of winning major trophies. He could give Arteta the fluid attacking presence he has been seeking.

Arsenal should pursue the opportunity, but including Gyökeres after only one season would be a ruthless decision.

It could strengthen the team, yet it would also raise questions about the club’s recruitment planning.

The deal only makes sense if Álvarez actively wants the move and Atlético become willing to negotiate realistically.

Otherwise, Arsenal risk spending valuable time on a transfer that remains more ambitious idea than achievable operation.

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