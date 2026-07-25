Arsenal ready to pay as much as £90m to secure Arteta's priority transfer target

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are prepared to test Newcastle United’s resolve with a major offer as Mikel Arteta looks to add another proven Premier League midfielder to his title-winning squad.



Bruno Guimarães has emerged as one of Arteta’s leading targets because of his leadership, physical intensity and ability to control matches under pressure.

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The Brazilian has reportedly indicated that he would be interested in joining Arsenal, but Newcastle remain determined to keep their captain after already losing important players this summer.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to spend as much as £90 million. However, conflicting information over whether formal talks have started shows that the transfer remains complicated.

Arsenal willing to reach £90m for priority target

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have made Guimarães their chosen midfield target and are prepared to raise their offer significantly.

The Spanish publication claims an opening proposal of around £70 million was rejected, with another bid worth approximately £82 million expected.

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Arteta is reportedly willing to approve a package reaching £90 million if that is required to bring the 28-year-old to the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle’s lack of European football could make it more difficult to retain Guimarães, who wants to compete regularly for major trophies.

However, after selling Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, the Magpies are not under pressure to raise further money and can demand a premium.

Gunners need to make a statement signing this summer

The latest position is not entirely straightforward. Sky Sports reports that Arsenal had not contacted Newcastle directly, instead exploring the conditions through intermediaries.

Newcastle reportedly value their captain at more than £80 million and are frustrated by Arsenal’s approach.

From a tactical perspective, Guimarães would be an outstanding fit. His press resistance, passing range and aggression could give Arteta another midfielder capable of deciding high-pressure matches.

Arsenal should be willing to approach £90 million, but only through a structured offer containing achievable add-ons.

He is proven, experienced and capable of improving the starting eleven immediately.

However, the Gunners must now approach Newcastle formally. Personal interest and intermediary discussions create momentum, but only a serious official proposal will reveal whether the Magpies are genuinely prepared to negotiate.

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